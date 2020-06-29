Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Gets Hilariously Scared During VR Amusement Park Ride On “Grasp In The Home”

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo had an exhilarating VR (digital actuality) expertise on the Kakao Video games headquarters!

On the June 28 episode of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home,” the solid paid a go to to their newest grasp, Kakao Video games CEO Namgoong Hoon. The CEO confirmed the members across the workplace and launched them to the VR video games he’d been engaged on, together with a simulation of an amusement park.

Namgoong Hoon shared that he’d been impressed to create a VR amusement park after a go to to the countryside, explaining, “I used to be volunteering in a rural space, and the youngsters instructed me that they needed to go to the amusement park after they went to Seoul. I began questioning whether or not there was a solution to make the youngsters’ want come true utilizing technological developments, and so I created a virtual-reality amusement park.”

The CEO then prompt that one of many solid members check out one of many VR rides, to which Cha Eun Woo protested, “I’m kind of a scaredy-cat. Actually, once I go to the amusement park, I’m too scared to experience the Gyro Drop.”

Lee Seung Gi teasingly replied, “Actually? Then you’ll be able to strive driving it now,” whereas Namgoong Hoon identified, “In a means, it is a nice alternative for people who find themselves frightened of the Gyro Drop to expertise the experience. It’s a lot safer to strive the Gyro Drop right here than really driving it some place else.”

As soon as Cha Eun Woo was really “on” the digital experience, nonetheless, the truth that it was solely a simulation didn’t appear to do a lot to assuage his fears. Because the digital Gyro Drop started its climb upwards, the ASTRO member adorably lifted his ft whereas letting out shrieks of concern, exclaiming, “I want [the ride] would cease going up now.”

Nevertheless, even after Cha Eun Woo’s scream-filled digital descent, the opposite solid members weren’t glad—they usually instantly strapped him again in in order that he may strive the curler coaster simulation as properly.

Watch the hilarious clip of Cha Eun Woo’s VR amusement-park expertise beneath—however don’t neglect to show down your quantity first!

The full episode of “Grasp within the Home” will quickly be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, make amends for final week’s episode of the present now!

Watch Now

Supply (1)