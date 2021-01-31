Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Has Unique Chemistry With Each Of His Co-Stars In “True Magnificence”

Extra behind-the-scenes content material has been launched for “True Magnificence”!

On January 30, the drama unveiled a particular making-of clip that reveals a glimpse of the actors’ shut friendship. In explicit, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will get together with everybody and has distinctive chemistry with every individual.

Whereas filming the scene when Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo’s character) breaks issues off with Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) and chooses Kang Su Jin (Park Yoo Na’s character), Cha Eun Woo jokingly brainstorms numerous endings. As an alternative of dragging Kang Su Jin’s hand away, he takes the hand of a supporting actress, making everybody snort together with his refreshing plot twist. He even takes Kang Min Ah’s wrist, and she or he flippantly whacks him in response. Then he asks, “Need me to indicate you one thing sudden?” Then he grabs each Park Yoo Na’s and Moon Ga Younger’s wrists, inflicting one other spherical of laughter to fill the classroom.

Cha Eun Woo additionally confirmed his particular bromance with Hwang In Yeob. After Cha Eun Woo movies the scene the place he will get on his knees and dramatically cries for Lim Ju Gyeong to return again, Hwang In Yeob jumps up and down with excessive pleasure and feedback,” You’re so cute.” Cha Eun Woo laughs shyly, and Hwang In Yeob provides him a hug as he retains saying, “He’s actually cute.”

The 2 actors additionally observe knitting collectively. They attempt to train one another however ultimately get caught and ask the workers for assist. They grow to be very centered on the exercise, and so they give it their all to make it work.

Of course, Cha Eun Woo additionally has sensible chemistry together with his co-star Moon Ga Younger. They movie their seaside date with enthusiasm, and the 2 joke round with one another after they’re not filming. Throughout break, Cha Eun Woo feedback, “We should always go residence after enjoying for ten minutes.” Moon Ga Younger factors out how soiled their footwear are, and so they each stare at a workers member’s dry and comfy foam clogs in envy.

Hwang In Yeob additionally shows distinctive teamwork together with his co-stars. He watches Moon Ga Younger who smiles cluelessly at him, and he sweetly says, “Have a look at her. She’s smiling. I hope she will [keep] smiling.” He additionally hangs out with Lee Il Joon and Lee Woo Jae throughout break. Lee Woo Jae tells him to say that line he all the time does in making-of movies when he claims a personality is his. Hwang In Yeob grins on the digital camera, factors to Lee Il Joon, and mouths, “He’s mine.”

