Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeob, And SF9’s Chani Showcase Close Friendship In “True Magnificence” Making-Of Video

tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched a brand new making-of video!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy starring Moon Ga Younger as Lim Ju Gyeong, a lady who tries to fight her insecurities about her appears by her make-up abilities that flip her right into a “goddess” in school. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo stars as Lee Su Ho, a preferred pupil who secretly harbors his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob performs Han Search engine optimisation Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

The video shares some bonding moments between Cha Eun Woo, Hwang In Yeob, and SF9’s Chani, who’s making a cameo look as Lee Su Ho and Han Search engine optimisation Jun’s shut buddy Jung Se Yeon.

First off, Hwang In Yeob spots the making-of digital camera and fortunately greets it with a wave. He defined, “Right now, Su Ho, Search engine optimisation Jun, and Se Yeon shall be filming collectively. Se Yeon hasn’t been round quite a bit, so I feel at present’s scene shall be particularly extra significant.” Then he factors to Chani after which at himself as he mouths, “Mine,” including to his rising assortment of characters that embody Lim Ju Gyeong, Lee Su Ho, and Kim Cho Rong (Lee Woo Jae).

Hwang In Yeob takes a photograph with Chani and feedback, “We don’t have many possibilities to be collectively,” and Chani sadly provides, “And we’re finest pals too…” Hwang In Yeob, Chani, and Cha Eun Woo put together for his or her singing scene collectively, they usually assist one another whereas laughing and making jokes to lighten the environment.

In an interview clip, Chani says, “I’m very happy to be a part of an excellent drama with good colleagues and senior actors. The director and workers members took care of me actually properly, so I’m very completely satisfied. Please love ‘True Magnificence,’ and despite the fact that I don’t have loads of elements, I hope you’ll take pleasure in my appearing as nicely.”

Subsequent, Moon Ga Younger joins Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob for the scene the place she visits them within the hospital. All the pieces appears to be going easily, however they understand Moon Ga Younger forgot to put on her glasses. She comes again with them on, and Cha Eun Woo says with a rising smile, “Ju Gyeong! It’s okay. It’s okay, my Ju Gyeong.” Moon Ga Younger calls for why he didn’t inform her about her glasses beforehand, and Cha Eun Woo apologizes, saying, “I’m sorry. It’s my fault.”

Then Hwang In Yeob and Cha Eun Woo be part of palms to shoot the half the place Cha Eun Woo falls on prime of Hwang In Yeob. The 2 work laborious to make the scene look humorous but excellent. The director reminds Cha Eun Woo that his character harm his leg, and Cha Eun Woo tilts to the aspect, making Hwang In Yeob burst into laughter.

Watch the total video beneath!

“True Magnificence” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

