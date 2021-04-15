Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Shares Skincare Ideas, How He Relieves Stress, 1st Place Promise, And More

Esquire Korea has launched their “Remark Interview” with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo!

When requested what number of hours he sleeps an evening, Cha Eun Woo answered, “It relies upon, however my desired sleep time is six or seven hours. If I sleep six hours, I believe I’ll have the ability to go to sleep quickly after I lie down nevertheless it additionally doesn’t depart me extremely drained.”

He additionally spoke about his private skincare ideas, sharing, “That is my private routine that I adopted not too way back. After showering or washing my face, I wipe my face with toner as an alternative of a towel. Then I apply lotion and as soon as that’s absorbed, I apply moisturizer and sunscreen.”

Concerning a behavior of his that not many individuals find out about, Cha Eun Woo commented, “Urgent the facet of my hair. I believe I didn’t need it to stay out, so it turned a behavior.”

When requested what he’s most frightened of, Cha Eun Woo gave the easy reply of, “Individuals.”

For his private manner of relieving stress, Cha Eun Woo revealed that he likes speaking to others. He defined, “To those that I like and belief. You obtain stress as a result of one thing is just not understanding or turning into solved so I attempt to relieve a few of that. It’s not straightforward to speak about how you’re feeling. Nevertheless, if you happen to discuss to these you’re snug with, you might be able to relieve that.”

According to ASTRO’s latest comeback, Cha Eun Woo was requested to make a primary place promise. He shared, “This could possibly be a bit boring, however I need to painting ‘ONE‘ in a enjoyable manner. Whether or not which means dancing in a circle, we are going to develop into one.”

Watch the complete interview with English subtitles beneath!

Try Cha Eun Woo in “True Magnificence” right here:

Watch Now