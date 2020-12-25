Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Shows Off His Basketball Skills In Front Of His Co-Stars On “True Magnificence”

tvN has launched the behind-the-scenes video from the filming of episode 5 of “True Magnificence”!

In the beginning of the video, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo provides Moon Ga Younger a fast lesson on basketball, instructing her to bend her knees and information the ball along with her hand as she shoots. Moon Ga Younger quickly will get the grasp of it and he quips, “I taught her too nicely,” to which she counters, “It’s as a result of I’m good.”

As they start filming the scene through which the ball – and Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) – falls into Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo)’s arms, the director notes that Cha Eun Woo’s parka might be seen as he lifts his arms to catch her. He instantly strikes to take it off, even when the director says that he can simply roll up the sleeves, and says, “If [Moon Ga Young] isn’t carrying one, how can I?”

The video switches to the scene through which Lim Ju Gyeong provides Han Go Woon a makeover earlier than shifting to the basketball match between Lee Su Ho and Han Web optimization Jun (Hwang In Yeob). Hwang In Yeob is devoted to perfecting his scenes as he practices his layup again and again. When filming begins, Cha Eun Woo exhibits his familiarity with the court docket as he dribbles and shoots with ease, together with a lovely three-point shot that surprises even him. Up within the bleachers, Moon Ga Younger exhausts herself in her mascot costume and mouths to the digicam, “That is laborious.”

“True Magnificence” additionally takes viewers behind-the-scenes on Han Web optimization Jun singing in entrance of a crowd, and Hwang In Yeob will get adorably shy because the forged and crew cheer him on as loudly and energetically as doable. The video concludes with the scene through which Lim Ju Gyeong comforts a crying Lee Su Ho, because the actors stability lightening up the heavy ambiance with jokes and immersing themselves into the emotion of the scene.

