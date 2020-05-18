Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Sings BTS’s “Boy With Luv” + Lee Seung Gi Sings His Debut Song On “Grasp In The Home”

The forged of “Grasp within the Home” had a blast singing karaoke!

On the Could 17 episode of the SBS selection present, the members spent a memorable day with their latest grasp, Shin Seung Hoon.

Earlier than assembly the legendary singer, the forged first gathered at a small theater. When the workers talked about that ASTRO had made their comeback the day before today, Shin Sung Rok confirmed off his information of the group by naming the title observe. Congratulating Cha Eun Woo, Lee Seung Gi added, “There are a lot of feedback on-line saying that the present has gotten extra enjoyable after Cha Eun Woo joined.”

Taking a look at their different new member Kim Dong Hyun, Yang Se Hyung joked, “Then what does that make Kim Dong Hyun?” Shin Sung Rok saved the scenario by commenting, “It feels as if Kim Dong Hyun has been with us all this time.”

Earlier than revealing his id, this week’s grasp gave the members a listing of things to purchase on the grocery retailer. Because of time restraints, the workers went grocery procuring on their behalf, however advised the members they wanted to rating over 90 factors on a karaoke machine whereas singing songs from the grasp’s playlist with the intention to win the meals.

The first tune on the checklist was Website positioning Taiji and Boys’ “I Know.” Shin Sung Rok confidently requested, “Is there anybody who doesn’t know this tune?” Nevertheless, he solely scored 85 factors, and Yang Se Hyung poked enjoyable at him by asking, “Isn’t [Shin Sung Rok] good at singing when he does musicals, although?”

Yang Se Hyung then sang Cho Yong Pil’s “Leopard of Mt. Kilimanjaro,” however acquired solely 35 factors. The third observe was BTS’s “Boy With Luv,” and Kim Dong Hyun made everybody snort along with his try to sing the tune. Luckily, the forged was saved by Cha Eun Woo, who efficiently accomplished the tune. The forged scored a whopping 100 factors for his or her cowl of BTS and acquired to pick a cooler as their prize. Sadly, nonetheless, they have been unfortunate sufficient to decide on an empty cooler as an alternative of 1 with meals, leaving the forged with just one extra probability to win meals.

Lee Seung Gi acknowledged, “I’ll get a rating of 100 it doesn’t matter what if I sing my very own tune,” and Yang Se Hyung recommended, “When you don’t get 100 factors, pay for our group dinner.” Expressing confidence in his abilities, Lee Seung Gi selected his 2004 debut observe “As a result of You’re My Woman.”

Yang Se Hyung grew to become nervous after seeing how significantly Lee Seung Gi was singing the tune. The singer-actor, nonetheless, scored 97 factors and sighed when he noticed the outcomes. In distinction, the workers and Yang Se Hyung set free cheers and made everybody snort.

The workers revealed, “All the songs that appeared to this point are songs that have been No. 1 for an especially very long time. The grasp is somebody whose tune was No. 1 for longer than these songs.” Shin Sung Rok smiled as quickly as he heard this trace and stated that he knew who it was.

The grasp turned out to be none apart from Shin Seung Hoon. When requested about being referred to as “the nation’s singer,” he replied, “It’s an expression {that a} reporter utilized in a column. He wrote that if his spouse, mom, daughter, and sister-in-law all like me, then I may very well be referred to as ‘the nation’s singer.’” He then joked that this title not utilized to him as a result of younger folks nowadays don’t know who he’s.

Shin Seung Hoon then wowed the forged by taking a stroll down reminiscence lane along with his many hits, together with “I Imagine” and “Your Smile in My Reminiscence.”

