Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Successfully Protects Moon Ga Young For “True Magnificence” Filming

tvN’s “True Magnificence” shared a behind-the-scenes have a look at the second episode of the drama!

Based mostly on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Chan Eun Woo), a well-liked scholar who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by love.

The video begins with Moon Ga Young making use of make-up on simply half of her face, which makes the workers snigger as they remark, “You look scary.” Moon Ga Young smiles on the digital camera as she reveals off her half face of make-up and asks which aspect appears higher. After filming a scene with Kim Min Ki, who performs Lim Ju Gyeong’s youthful brother Lim Ju Young, she asks him which aspect he likes higher. He replies, “The appropriate aspect,” which is the aspect with no make-up, so she playfully hits his arm in retaliation.

Within the subsequent clip, Cha Eun Woo and Jung Joon Ho, who performs Lee Su Ho’s father Lee Joo Heon, rehearse for his or her scene inside a jiu-jitsu academy. Whereas ready to movie, Cha Eun Woo reveals off his purple belt. Though he says he doesn’t know why his belt is purple, he then wonders if it was chosen on function as a result of purple is the colour of ASTRO’s fan membership AROHA. The pair of actors pour all their power into filming as they tussle on the mat to finish a wonderfully choreographed scene. Afterwards, Cha Eun Woo slouches on the mat as he says with a drained smile, “For the sake of an superior scene.”

The video then cuts again to Moon Ga Young as she shares fun along with Kang Min Ah and Park Yoo Na, who play Lim Ju Gyeong’s associates Choi Soo Ah and Kang Su Jin. After she movies a close-up take for the scene the place Lim Ju Gyeong will get hit by a flying cake, Kang Min Ah studies that Park Yoo Na had an unenthusiastic response. Moon Ga Young turns to Park Yoo Na and tells her, “Let’s strive tougher,” to which Park Yoo Na says jokingly, “It’s simply Su Jin’s character!”

Moon Ga Young then will get cream that appears like cake icing utilized to her face and movies a scene the place she tries to cover her actual face by maintaining her classmates away. After the director says, “Okay,” Moon Ga Young can’t disguise her laughter at Kang Min Ah’s panicked scream.

Subsequent, Moon Ga Young rushes by the hallway to movie a scene the place she steps on the again of Hwang In Yeob, who performs the college insurgent Han Search engine marketing Jun. Afterwards, Kang Min Ah and Park Yoo Na smile for the digital camera as Hwang In Yeob jokes round behind them.

Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young get collectively to rehearse for the scene during which Lee Su Ho covers Lim Ju Gyeong’s face together with his jacket. As they put together to movie, Moon Ga Young tells Cha Eun Woo about getting hit by the cake, and he listens to her intently. She additionally swipes some cream off her face and tries to place it on the again of his hand, however he avoids it and asks, “Is it a make-up product? You need to try it out?” Finally, Moon Ga Young succeeds, and Cha Eun Woo appears on the cream on his hand in defeat.

Lastly, smoke is added to provide some dramatic impact to the scene, however the two actors find yourself having to movie one other take since an excessive amount of smoke blew previous the digital camera. After yet one more take, the pair full the scene with out a hitch.

Watch the making-of video under!

“True Magnificence” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles on Viki under:

Watch Now