Watch: ASTRO’s MJ And PENTAGON’s Hui’s New Trot Group SUPERFIVE Drops Flashy MV For “All Eyes On Me”

MBC’s “Favourite Leisure” has launched an thrilling music video for its new trot boy group SUPERFIVE!

“Favourite Leisure” is a music selection present through which trot singer Jang Yoon Jung, Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk, and Kim Shin Younger try and create a prime trot boy group. On earlier episodes of this system, the three stars chosen ASTRO’s MJ, PENTAGON’s Hui, former A.Cian member Hyeok Jin, Ock Jin Wook, and Park Kyung Suk as the brand new group’s 5 members.

After making their official debut on final week’s episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the brand-new group has now launched a music video for his or her tune “All Eyes on Me,” that includes enjoyable visitor appearances by Jang Yoon Jung, Leeteuk, and Kim Shin Younger.

Take a look at SUPERFIVE’s new music video for “All Eyes on Me” beneath!

