Watch: ASTRO’s Moonbin, SF9’s Hwiyoung, And More Navigate Romance In Teaser For “The Mermaid Prince” Prequel

“The Mermaid Prince: The Starting” has unveiled a teaser forward of the online drama’s premiere!

As a prequel to “The Mermaid Prince,” the brand new internet drama will take viewers again in time to the highschool days of Woo Hyuk (ASTRO’s Moonbin) as a way to uncover a secret. Versus the mysterious, dreamy Woo Hyuk that viewers noticed within the authentic “The Mermaid Prince,” Moonbin will likely be enjoying a much more mischievous teenage model of the character within the upcoming prequel.

With its highschool setting, the drama may even painting a wholly completely different form of romance from that of the unique sequence. “The Mermaid Prince: The Starting” will inform the love story that ensues when Jo Ara (Chae Received Bin), a highschool scholar who decides to surrender on courting as a result of she doesn’t consider in love, finally ends up assembly Woo Hyuk.

The teaser begins as Jung Bo Min’s character says conspiratorially, “He goes round sleeping with different ladies.” One other clip previews the chemistry between SF9’s Hwiyoung’s and Yoo Na Gyeol’s characters as Hwiyoung holds his arms huge and says, “Come right here, then I gained’t date you.” Yoo Na Gyeol responds by smacking his head playfully. In distinction, Moon Sang Min says to somebody in frustration, “Simply date! Yoon Gun mentioned he’d by no means seen one thing like that earlier than.”

In the following clip, Yoo Na Gyeol stands defiantly in entrance of Moonbin’s character as he buttons his shirt. He stares her down as he confronts her, asking, “Do you not see that we’re altering garments?” In the next clip, when requested if there’s somebody she likes, the scene switches to Yoo Na Gyeol dealing with somebody as she tells them, “After that, I feel I’ve come to love you.”

The teaser then introduces the solid, together with pictures of Moonbin and Hwiyoung within the swimming pool, adopted by Yoo Na Gyeol, Moon Sang Bin, Jung Bo Min, Yun Website positioning Bin, and Chae Received Bin. Subsequent, Moon Sang Min leans nearer to Jung Bo Min as if he’s going to kiss her. Chae Received Bin’s character is then seen tearfully embracing Hwiyoung as she says, “You made me this fashion.” The teaser involves an finish as Moonbin, Chae Received Bin, Jung Bo Min, and Moon Sang Min stroll aspect by aspect, smiling and laughing. Lastly, Moonbin sighs and throws his head down on his crossed arms.

“The Mermaid Prince: The Starting” premieres on November 11.

