Watch: ATEEZ Blows Kim Jong Kook And “Immortal Songs” Away With Epic Performance Of Turbo’s “Black Cat”

On August 29, KBS’s “Immortal Songs” continued the second a part of their Turbo/Kim Jong Kook particular.

Final week, Jo Kwon, ASTRO’s MJ, and Shin Joo Hyub received the primary a part of the particular with their efficiency of “Twist King.” The three singers carried out with the dancers from “Jamie,” the musical wherein they’re at the moment starring.

Performing this week had been MONNI, Yook Joong Wan Band, Lim Jeong Hee, Automotive, the Backyard, and ATEEZ.

Spoilers

The episode opened with Kim Jong Kook and Kim Jung Nam performing Turbo’s “Love Is… (3+3=0)” and “Twist King.”

First to carry out had been Automotive, the Backyard and MONNI. Automotive, the Backyard coated Turbo’s “Jazz Bar,” whereas MONNI coated Kim Jong Kook’s “Standstill,” and Automotive, the Backyard took the win for the spherical.

Yook Joong Wan Band carried out subsequent with Turbo’s “Goodbye Yesterday” and received their spherical towards Automotive, the Backyard.

ATEEZ carried out fourth on the episode. The group shared that they had been nervous however excited and added that they’d been influenced by Kim Jong Kook’s “Lovable” after they had been youthful to change into singers. The track they selected to carry out was Turbo’s hit “Black Cat,” which the group re-interpreted with their trademark highly effective choreography.

Kim Jong Kook commented, “I used to be shocked once I noticed the rearrangement. It’s spectacular.” LAPOEM stated, “We felt in our bones that that is what dancing is. They had been in a position to sing completely even in the course of such highly effective dancing.” B.O.Y’s Kim Kook Heon stated, “That is the one staff in Korea that would pull off a efficiency like this.”

On the finish, ATEEZ received the votes from the panel to beat Yook Joong Wan Band, their first win on the present. The final performer was Lim Jeong Hee, who sang Turbo’s “December,” however didn’t take the win over ATEEZ, that means that ATEEZ took the ultimate win on the episode.

