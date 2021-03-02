Watch: ATEEZ Burns With Passion And Charisma In MV For “Fireworks (I’m The One)”

ATEEZ has made their grand return with their sixth mini album “ZERO : FEVER Half.2”!

Containing a complete of seven tracks, “ZERO : FEVER Half.2” is the idol group’s first album in roughly eight months.

The title observe “Fireworks (I’m The One)” is a track that highlights the rhythm of EDM within the restrained lure beat and incorporates a message that they are going to burn their very own embers to create an actual flame. The lyrics are by EDEN, Ollounder, LEEZ, Hongjoong, and Mingi, and it was composed and organized by EDEN, Ollounder, LEEZ, and BUDDY.

Watch the highly effective music video beneath!