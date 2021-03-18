General News

Watch: ATEEZ Drops Red-Hot Dance Practice Video For “Fireworks (I’m The One)”

March 18, 2021
1 Min Read

ATEEZ has shared a fiery dance follow video for his or her newest title observe!

On March 17, ATEEZ formally launched a video that offers followers a more in-depth have a look at the extreme choreography for “Fireworks (I’m The One),” the title observe of their chart–topping new mini album “ZERO : FEVER Half.2.”

The new clip gives a full view of the ATEEZ members’ highly effective dance strikes all through the music, as their flawless formations and synchronization.

Take a look at ATEEZ’s high-energy dance follow video for “Fireworks (I’m The One)” beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.