Watch: ATEEZ Drops Red-Hot Dance Practice Video For “Fireworks (I’m The One)”

ATEEZ has shared a fiery dance follow video for his or her newest title observe!

On March 17, ATEEZ formally launched a video that offers followers a more in-depth have a look at the extreme choreography for “Fireworks (I’m The One),” the title observe of their chart–topping new mini album “ZERO : FEVER Half.2.”

The new clip gives a full view of the ATEEZ members’ highly effective dance strikes all through the music, as their flawless formations and synchronization.

Take a look at ATEEZ’s high-energy dance follow video for “Fireworks (I’m The One)” beneath!