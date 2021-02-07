Watch: ATEEZ Gets Standing Ovation From Rain With Their Performance On “Immortal Songs”

On February 6, KBS’s “Immortal Songs” aired their Rain particular, with performances from 2AM’s Jo Kwon, Jamie, 2AM’s Changmin, N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung, ATEEZ, and Kim Younger Heum.

Spoilers

The episode opened with a strong efficiency from Rain himself and Ciipher, the boy group he produced, of his viral hit “GANG.”

The primary performer to compete was Kim Younger Heum, who put his personal spin on “As an alternative of Saying Goodbye.” Jo Kwon went subsequent with “Dangerous Man” and arrange his efficiency like an entire musical quantity, profitable the spherical in opposition to Kim Younger Heum. Performing third was N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung, who sang “The way to Keep away from the Solar.” On the finish, Rain stood as much as applaud his efficiency, however Jo Kwon ended up profitable this spherical as properly. Performing fourth was Changmin with “Rainism,” which he reinterpreted with a band and a cool vibe. Consequently, he was in a position to defeat Jo Kwon and win the spherical. Subsequent to carry out was Jamie, who sang “Love Track” and confirmed her emotional vary, however was unable to win in opposition to Changmin.

Going final this episode was ATEEZ, who selected the music “It’s Raining” and impressed the viewers with a efficiency that lived as much as their title as “efficiency masters.” Requested about the important thing level of Rain’s unique efficiency, ATEEZ talked about Rain’s superb physique and his attractive respiration in the course of the music. The group additionally overvalued their efficiency by asking, “Is the stage sturdy? As a result of we’re going to smash our efficiency” and “As an alternative of ‘it’s raining,’ it’s going to be ‘ATEEZ-ing’ any longer.”

ATEEZ additionally shared a preview of their highly effective strikes whereas dancing to a few of Rain’s songs earlier than their efficiency.

After their electrical efficiency, Rain and your complete panel rose to offer the group a standing ovation. MC Kim Tae Woo stated, “There aren’t any cracks in ATEEZ. Their dancing, singing, expressions, and gestures are all good.” Rain stated in admiration, “I feel that ATEEZ are the superstars of the following technology superstars.”

The panelists voted ATEEZ the ultimate winner of the episode, marking the second time that the group has taken the ultimate win on “Immortal Songs.” The group beforehand additionally gained a spherical on the “King of Kings” particular of the present.

[?] TODAY ATEEZ

⠀

‘불후의 명곡 – 비 특집’에 에이티즈가 우승하였습니다?

세 번째 출연으로 잊지 못할 또 하나의 추억을 만들어 즐거웠습니다!

오늘은 에이티즈만의 색깔로 꾸민 ‘It’s Raining’ 보면서 즐거운 주말 마무리하세요?

⠀#TODAY_ATEEZ #ATEEZ #에이티즈 pic.twitter.com/ERh3aeVJEN — ATEEZ(에이티즈) (@ATEEZofficial) February 6, 2021

Take a look at “Immortal Songs” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)