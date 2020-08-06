Watch: ATEEZ Grabs 2nd Win For “INCEPTION” On “Present Champion”; Performances By WayV, Soyou, APRIL, And More

ATEEZ took dwelling one other trophy for “INCEPTION”!

The songs within the operating for first place on the August 5 episode of “Present Champion” had been ATEEZ’s “INCEPTION,” EXO-SC’s “1 Billion Views (feat. MOON),” Lee Hello’s “HOLO,” Zico‘s “Summer season Hate (feat. Rain),” and MAMAMOO member Hwasa‘s “Maria.” ATEEZ grabbed the win!

Watch their performances and win under!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhdtwJdh8GA

The performer lineup on right this moment’s episode additionally included Soyou, APRIL, Eric Nam, WayV, TOO, Heo Chanmi, Ahn Ye Eun, Hong Eun Ki, 1TEAM, Yukika, E’LAST, SATURDAY, MustB, and MAKAMAKA.

Examine them out under!

Ahn Ye Eun – “Trumpet Creeper”

MustB – “Notice”

E’LAST – “Swear”

WayV – “Unhealthy Alive”

TOO – “Depend 1, 2”

TOO – “Abracadabra” (unique by Brown Eyed Ladies)

SATURDAY – “D.B.D.B.DIB”

Yukika – “Soul Girl”

Heo Chanmi – “Lights”

Hong Eun Ki – “Flower”

MAKAMAKA – “Burning Energy”

Eric Nam – “Paradise”

APRIL – “Now or By no means”

1TEAM – “ULLAELI KKOLLAELI”

Soyou – “GOTTA GO”

Congratulations to ATEEZ!