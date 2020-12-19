Watch: ATEEZ Puts Their Own High-Energy Spin On Seo Taiji And Boys’ “Hayeoga” On “Immortal Songs”

ATEEZ took KBS’s “Immortal Songs” by storm as soon as once more with their rendition of “Hayeoga”!

The December 19 episode of KBS’s “Immortal Songs” was the primary a part of a “king of kings” particular. ATEEZ had beforehand taken dwelling the ultimate win on Kim Jong Kook x Turbo’s particular of “Immortal Songs” with their spin on “Black Cat,” which they later recreated with Kim Jong Kook for Halloween.

Of their efficiency of “Hayeoga” by Seo Taiji and Boys, ATEEZ recreated the kinds of the period and highlighted not solely the unique choreography but in addition included choreography from their very own debut observe “Pirate King” within the dance break. On high of the unique hip-hop and gukak (conventional music) fusion of the unique observe, ATEEZ added a rock band spin with electrical guitar to create a trademark high-octane ATEEZ efficiency. Later within the efficiency, a stay taepyeongso (conventional wind instrument) and kwaenggari (conventional gong) had been added as properly.

ATEEZ had been third to carry out on this episode and gained the spherical towards Min Woo Hyuk. They later misplaced to Na Tae Joo’s rendition of Jo Sung Mo’s “Promise” and the ultimate win on the episode was taken by Yook Joong Wan Band.

