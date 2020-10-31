Watch: ATEEZ Teams Up With Kim Jong Kook For Chilling “The Black Cat Nero” Halloween Performance Video

ATEEZ is kicking off Halloween with a spooky efficiency video, co-starring Kim Jong Kook!

When the clock struck midnight on October 31 KST, ATEEZ dropped their particular Halloween efficiency video for “The Black Cat Nero.” The track is initially by ’90s group Turbo, and Turbo member Kim Jong Kook joins the members towards the top of the efficiency after a scene that reveals his resurrection.

ATEEZ just lately gained on “Immortal Songs” once they carried out the track in entrance of Kim Jong Kook!

Try the video beneath!

