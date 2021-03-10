Watch: ATEEZ Wins With “Fireworks (I’m The One)” On “The Present”; Performances By ONF, VERIVERY, WEi, And More

ATEEZ grabbed a win for “Fireworks (I’m The One)”!

On the March 9 episode of “The Present,” the songs within the working for first place have been ATEEZ’s “Fireworks (I’m The One),” VERIVERY’s “Get Away,” and ONF’s “Lovely Lovely.” ATEEZ took the win with a complete rating of 6,470 to ONF’s 6,415 and VERIVERY’s 2,376.

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included PIXY, VANNER, VERIVERY, G-reyish, Park So Yeon, Oh Yoo Jin, ONF, WEi, Lim Ji Soo, Jin Hae Seong, and TRI.BE.

VANNER – “Type”

Lim Ji Soo – “UP&DOWN”

Park So Yeon – “Flower”

G-reyish – “Breath;(Blood Night time)”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

PIXY – “WINGS”

Oh Yoo Jin – “Come See Me”

Jin Hae Seong – “Wind Hill”

ONF – “Thermometer (ON Group Ver.)”

ONF – “Lovely Lovely”

WEi – “Winter, Flower”

WEi – “All Or Nothing (Prod. Jang Dae Hyeon)”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

