Watch: “Awaken” Cast Bends Over Backwards To Film Realistic Action Scenes

tvN’s “Awaken” launched a behind-the-scenes video of the actors filming the tough motion scenes within the drama!

The video begins off with Namgoong Min who’s already an skilled at preventing scenes. After filming, he goes to every stunt actor and checks in the event that they’re okay. Subsequent, it’s Seolhyun’s flip, and a workers member tells her she ought to spray the “chemical” as if she is spraying water at her followers throughout a live performance. Seolhyun shyly chuckles and admits she’s by no means accomplished that earlier than, and Namgoong Min feedback she’ll in all probability be good at it.

The 2 actors put together to movie an outside scene. Namgoong Min places his hand on Seolhyun’s cheek, and laughing, she admits she thought he was going to hit her. Upset by her assumption, Namgoong Min questions, “Am I that scary?” Seolhyun shortly says no and explains it was a misunderstanding. He jokingly pretends to strike her cheek then feedback, “I’ve by no means [stroked someone’s cheek] earlier than. This can be my first time doing it.”

Seolhyun has extra motion scenes ready for her. She flips a person over, and he crashes onto the ground, inflicting her to scream out in panic. She sees a faux gun and cringes again, and everybody laughs at her cute errors in the course of the motion stunts. Nevertheless, along with her arduous work and affected person efforts, she’s in a position to create a vividly lifelike preventing scene.

Lee Chung Ah and Yoon Solar Woo additionally pair up for an exhilarating scene the place he has to choke her. Each actors give it their all, and as soon as the cameras are off, he’s fast to ensure she’s okay. Namgoong Min seems out of nowhere and watches their performing. He spots the making-of digital camera and raises his eyebrows with a foolish grin.

