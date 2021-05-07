Watch: B.I Announces Comeback With Schedule For Single And Full Album + Shares Clip Of Him In His Studio

B.I is returning soon!

On May 7, 131 Label unveiled a schedule of B.I’s comeback. He will release a global single on May 14 at 1 p.m. KST, and his first full album will be released on June 1 at 6 p.m. KST.

In addition, B.I shared a short clip of him recording in the studio. He is completely focused on producing his music, and he speaks in both English and Korean as he communicates with his staff members.

Previously in March, B.I released his first album of the “LOVE STREAMING” project. The album contains three tracks including the title track “Midnight Blue,” which provides warm comfort to those enduring pain by themselves. B.I wrote the lyrics and co-composed the song with Kim Chang Hoon, and the proceeds and donations from this album were donated to World Vision.

A source from his agency shared, “He is preparing these projects with a desire to contribute to the world through music that he is continuing from ‘Midnight Blue.’ He will make a warm contribution in a new way.”

Are you excited for B.I’s comeback?

