Watch: B.I Surprises With MV Teaser For “Midnight Blue”

B.I has launched a music video teaser for an upcoming music titled “Midnight Blue”!

On March 16 at midnight KST, 131 Label dropped an MV teaser for the monitor. The outline for the music on YouTube reads in English, “‘Midnight Blue’ is a monitor that provides a heat embrace to the viewers with a relaxed piano melody and heat vocal tone. Just like the lyrics ‘I’ll cowl your coronary heart with a blanket in the dead of night midnight,’ hope this monitor is usually a consolation to anybody who’s enduring its wound alone.”

The video was shared together with the textual content “B.I LOVE STREAMING,” and the video’s description broadcasts an “album launch” on March 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

Try the teaser under!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok-g0mxMfOn8