Watch: B1A4’s Sandeul Announces New Digital Single Series With Intriguing Puzzle Teaser

B1A4’s Sandeul is gearing as much as launch new music!

On Might 25 at midnight KST, Sandeul formally introduced that he could be releasing a brand new digital single in only a few days.

Along with sharing some playful teaser pictures, Sandeul additionally unveiled an intriguing animated teaser with a multiple-choice thriller to be solved.

A publish on B1A4’s official Twitter account requested followers:

Please guess the title of the tune that may inform the primary story of B1A4’s Sandeul’s digital single “Home of Ideas” [literal translation] collection. Trace 1: _ _ _ me Trace 2: a textual content sneak peek of the music video Proper now, we’re Sandeul’s room. Which of the next occasions didn’t happen in Sandeul’s room? To seek out out the proper reply, watch the music video on Might 27 at 6 p.m. KST! 1. A post-it caught to the wall flies away within the wind

2. A subway practice passes by from left to proper

3. Sandeul will get away from bed and eats a snack

4. The BANAbong [B1A4’s official light stick] activates at 8:25

5. It was the pet who stepped on the distant management and turned on the TV

①벽에 붙은 메모지가 바람에 날아간다

②지하철은 오른쪽에서 왼쪽으로 지나간다

③산들이는 침대에서 일어나 과자를 먹는다

④바나봉은 8시25분에 켜진다

⑤리모콘을 눌러 TV를 킨 것은 강아지다#B1A4 #산들 #SANDEUL #생각집 — B1A4 (@_B1A4OFFICIAL) Might 24, 2020

Sandeul’s new digital single will drop on Might 27 at 6 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, share your guesses with us beneath!