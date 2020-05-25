General News

Watch: B1A4’s Sandeul Announces New Digital Single Series With Intriguing Puzzle Teaser

May 25, 2020
2 Min Read

B1A4’s Sandeul is gearing as much as launch new music!

On Might 25 at midnight KST, Sandeul formally introduced that he could be releasing a brand new digital single in only a few days.

Along with sharing some playful teaser pictures, Sandeul additionally unveiled an intriguing animated teaser with a multiple-choice thriller to be solved.

A publish on B1A4’s official Twitter account requested followers:

Please guess the title of the tune that may inform the primary story of B1A4’s Sandeul’s digital single “Home of Ideas” [literal translation] collection.

Trace 1: _ _ _ me

Trace 2: a textual content sneak peek of the music video

Proper now, we’re Sandeul’s room. Which of the next occasions didn’t happen in Sandeul’s room? To seek out out the proper reply, watch the music video on Might 27 at 6 p.m. KST!

1. A post-it caught to the wall flies away within the wind
2. A subway practice passes by from left to proper
3. Sandeul will get away from bed and eats a snack
4. The BANAbong [B1A4’s official light stick] activates at 8:25
5. It was the pet who stepped on the distant management and turned on the TV

Sandeul’s new digital single will drop on Might 27 at 6 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, share your guesses with us beneath!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment