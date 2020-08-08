Watch: B1A4’s Sandeul Shares Plans For Group Comeback And IU Praises His “Expensive Identify” Performance

On August 7, B1A4’s Sandeul appeared on KBS 2TV’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” to speak about his newest album, look again on his profession, and share that B1A4 is presently getting ready for a bunch comeback.

Sandeul started with a canopy of IU’s “Expensive Identify.” When requested why he had chosen that tune, Sandeul defined, “From after I began making ‘My Little Thought’ in Might, I’ve been at dwelling attempting to calm down and acquire inspiration. Once I actually considered it, I felt like I’d been operating nonstop since I made my debut at 20 years outdated [by Korean reckoning] until now, after I’m 29. Once I hearken to this tune, it feels prefer it’s comforting me so I’ve at all times needed to carry out it.”

Whereas speaking about how time has handed, Sandeul additionally reminisced in regards to the day he first got here to Seoul earlier than his debut. He stated, “I nonetheless can’t neglect that second of standing at Seoul Station with my baggage after I was 19. The whole lot was so unfamiliar and the buildings in Seoul had been so tall. I feel that’s after I developed a behavior of wanting up at buildings after I’m on the transfer.”

Sandeul revealed that B1A4 is presently planning on making a bunch comeback after CNU is discharged from the navy on August 28. Speaking about his future plans, Sandeul stated, “CNU goes to be discharged quickly. CNU, Gongchan, and I are going to buckle down and put together for a B1A4 album. I’m working arduous on writing new songs. Please anticipate it.”

He additionally carried out “Summer season day Summer season evening,” the title observe of his new album “My Little Thought Ep.01.” Test it out beneath:

After his look, IU posted brief clips of Sandeul performing “Expensive Identify” on her Instagram story and wrote the captions, “Wow, so good,” “Wow, he’s actually good,” and “Thanks for singing [my song] with a lot care.”

Supply (1)