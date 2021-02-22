Watch Bad Bunny and Rosalia Sizzle on ‘Saturday Night Reside’

Two of Latin music’s greatest younger stars, Bad Bunny and Rosalia, teamed up for a steamy duet on their track “La Noche de Anoche,” on “Saturday Night Reside” on Feb 20. Rosalia’s look was rumored however unannounced, and whereas the 2 usually are not identified to be an merchandise, they nuzzled intimately whereas performing the track, shifting their faces nearer and nearer collectively because it ended, virtually kissing — however then pulling away and laughing, like a pair of associates placing on an act.

For his second efficiency, Bad Bunny carried out “Te Deseo lo Mejor” solo atop an illuminated staircase. The track is from El Último Tour del Mundo, one of many Puerto Rican famous person’s three albums launched in 2020.

Nevertheless, the present made ample use of its musical visitor. Bad Bunny appeared as a speaking plant in a hilarious sketch that includes Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson about lockdown cabin-fever centered on an unique hip-hop track referred to as “Loco,” and later in one other sketch spoofing the sea-shanty development on TikTok. Watch all of them under.

Music was on the middle of many parts of Saturday’s episode, because it opened with a a lot buzzed-about sketch that includes Chloe Fineman’s newest stellar impersonation — this time as Britney Spears internet hosting a chat present the place latest controversial characters similar to Texas Senator Ted Cruz and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo apologize for his or her latest extensively publicized transgressions. Later, a sketch starring host Regé-Jean Web page discovered a lot of the present’s male solid bonding over Olivia Rodrigo’s smash “Drivers License” and the ballad’s supposed energy to rend the hearts of even hardened barflies.







