General News

Watch: Baek A Yeon And EXID’s Solji Nervously Watch As “Superb Saturday” Cast Gets Into Heated Debate In New Preview

August 2, 2020
1 Min Read

“Superb Saturday” has launched a preview of its upcoming episode!

On August 1, the tvN selection present launched its teaser for subsequent Saturday’s broadcast, which can characteristic visitors Baek A Yeon and EXID’s Solji.

The preview begins with host Growth introducing the episode because the present’s “Christmas in August” particular, and the forged welcomes the 2 vocalists. Each singers specific confidence, with Solji sharing, “I’m 100 % [sure of my answer]. I heard it completely.” Baek A Yeon excitedly agrees as she exclaims, “That’s proper! I’ve seen the lyrics for this earlier than.”

Regardless of the visitors’ confidence, the forged members start to doubt each other as Moon Se Yoon and Park Na Rae get right into a heated debate. The members finally discover themselves on both Staff Se Yoon or Staff Na Rae as Baek A Yeon and Solji nervously watch the argument unfold.

The following episode of “Superb Saturday” will air on August eight at 7:40 p.m. KST. Watch the total preview beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment