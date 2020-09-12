Watch: Baekhyun And Kai Get Into Trouble At The Car Wash In Teaser For SuperM’s tvN Variety Show

Baekhyun and Kai run a automobile wash within the newest teaser for SuperM’s upcoming selection present with tvN!

tvN’s “SuperM’s As We Want” options the seven members of SuperM crossing gadgets off their bucket record. Every member will share what they wish to do most and attain it by the present. In the primary teaser, the members mentioned what actions they needed to tackle. In the second teaser, Lucas prompt that the group attempt numerous part-time jobs, and Baekhyun got here up with a automobile wash as a doable choice.

In the brand new teaser, Baekhyun and Kai have enjoyable whereas washing the automobile. Nonetheless, they quickly discover themselves in the midst of a cleaning soap opera when the proprietor of the automobile seems to be on the bag of private belongings that they’d packed up and says, “However these aren’t my earrings.” She then calls her husband in entrance of them and the 2 of them panic as they struggle to determine the scenario.

In one other dramatic scenario, Baekhyun is parking an outdated automobile within the automobile wash when one thing all of a sudden explodes in a puff of smoke.

Try the teaser beneath!

“SuperM’s As We Want” will air on September 25 at 11:10 p.m. KST.