Watch Bayern Munich v Dortmund on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

The Bundesliga title race may boil right down to proceedings at an empty Allianz Enviornment on Tuesday night.

Bayern Munich are within the driving seat for the title, however Dortmund are respiratory down their neck realizing that victory in Munich may arrange a glowing end to the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you must learn about methods to watch the Bayern Munich v Dortmund recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Bayern Munich v Dortmund?

Bayern Munich v Dortmund will kick off at 5:30pm (UK time) on Tuesday 26th Could 2020.

Watch Bayern Munich v Dortmund on TV

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You may add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Try the most recent offers on BT Broadband and BT TV

Live stream Bayern Munich v Dortmund on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v Dortmund prediction

Coming quickly…

Prediction: Bayern Munich – Dortmund