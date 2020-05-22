Watch Bayern Munich v Frankfurt on TV and live stream, preview and prediction

One down, eight to go for Bayern Munich of their quest to land the Bundesliga title in weird circumstances.

The opening spherical of Bundesliga fixtures underneath lockdown measures went forward in type final weekend, and the league leaders recorded a comfortable 2-Zero win over Union Berlin to ease again into motion.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s males have excelled in 2020 up to now and are gunning to extend their four-point lead over Dortmund earlier than the perimeters meet subsequent Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot it’s essential to find out about easy methods to watch the Bayern Munich v Frankfurt sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Bayern Munich v Frankfurt?

Bayern Munich v Frankfurt will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 23rd Might 2020.

Watch Bayern Munich v Frankfurt on TV

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 4:45pm.

Live stream Bayern Munich v Frankfurt on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v Frankfurt prediction

Frankfurt have little bother discovering the online having scored the second-highest variety of targets within the league exterior the highest 5.

Conceding targets has been a difficulty although, and they shipped one other three at dwelling to Monchengladbach final day trip.

Bayern will hope for a routine victory with Robert Lewandowski easing again into type.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Frankfurt