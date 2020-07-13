Watch: Beenzino And Stefanie Michova Reveal Daily Life As A Couple

Beenzino and Stefanie Michova gave a glimpse into their life as a pair!

On the July 11 broadcast of tvN’s “On and Off” (literal title), Beenzino confirmed his assist for his girlfriend Stefanie Michova by accompanying her to the present’s recording. Stefanie Michova works as a mannequin, photographer, and music video director, and he or she has confirmed her robust relationship along with her boyfriend, even incomes the “flower sneakers” (kkotshin) nickname for ready for Beenzino all through his time within the army.

Stefanie Michova stated {that a} buddy had launched Beenzino to her. She talked about that she first fell for Beenzino due to his appears and grew to love him much more for his character. Stefanie Michova additionally shared that she confessed her emotions for him earlier than he did.

When requested if she likes dwelling along with Beenzino, Stefanie Michova answered, “Often I prefer it, however Beenzino has a nasty tendency of constructing a large number along with his socks.”

The couple additionally revealed that they’ve been dwelling collectively for a 12 months. Beenzino stated, “We’ve been up to now aside whereas dwelling in Korea and america in addition to after I was serving within the army for 2 years. We thought that we must always stick collectively as finest as we will by way of this alternative.”

Through the episode, Beenzino and Stefanie Michova shared a kiss within the morning. Stefanie Michova commented, “We kiss much less due to the present.” The 2 additionally studied Korean collectively whereas joking round, making the panel jealous of their cute relationship.

Stefanie Michova stated that she research Korean not solely due to her actions in Korea however as a result of she needs to talk comfortably with Beenzino’s household. She additionally shared that she has grown accustomed to Korean meals and made kimchi stew (kimchi-jjigae) based on a recipe from Beenzino’s mom. Stefanie Michova added that she’s made a wide range of Korean meals because of the web and the assistance of Beenzino’s mom.

Subsequent, the couple took their canine on a stroll, and whereas they had been out, Stefanie Michova spoke to her household in Germany over a video name, whom she hasn’t seen in 11 months. As Beenzino politely greeted her father, Stefanie Michova commented, “My household likes Beenzino due to his good manners.”

Later, Beenzino tried out a unicycle that he obtained from Stefanie Michova final 12 months as a birthday reward. Stefanie Michova laughed when she noticed his battle to journey the unicycle, and the couple continued to share cute moments collectively.

When the manufacturing staff requested Stefanie Michova how lengthy she needs to work in Korea, she answered, “Till the top,” and expressed her love for the nation.

Watch a clip of the couple’s each day life beneath!

