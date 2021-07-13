Watch Bhuj Film On-line On Disney+ Hotstar (2021)

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Watch Bhuj Film On-line on Disney+ Hotstar (2021)

Bhuj The Satisfaction Of India is an upcoming Hindi film written and directed by way of Abhishek Dudhaiya. Collectively produced by way of Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya, and Kumar Mangat, this film options Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati, and Ammy Virk within the lead function. Bhuj Hindi film might be a right away ott unlock because of COVID 19 pandemic. Bhuj film on-line streaming rights of the movie have been bagged by way of Disney+ Hotstar.

WATCH BHUJ MOVIE ON DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

Bhuj The Pride Of India Hindi Movie

 

[su_table]

Director Abhishek Dudhaiya
Manufacturer
  • Bhushan Kumar
  • Divya Khosla Kumar
  • Krishan Kumar
  • Ginny Khanuja
  • Vajir Singh
  • Abhishek Dudhaiya
  • Kumar Mangat
Screenplay Abhishek Dudhaiya
Style Drama
Tale Abhishek Dudhaiya
Starring
  • Ajay Devgn
  • Sanjay Dutt
  • Sonakshi Sinha
  • Parineeti Chopra
  • Rana Daggubati
  • Ammy Virk
Track Arko Pravo Mukherjee
Cinematographer Aseem Bajaj
Editor Dharmendra Sharma
Manufacturing Corporate
  • T-Sequence
  • Make a selection Media Holdings LLP
Unlock date August 13 or August 15 2021 (No longer fastened But)
Language Hindi

[/su_table]

Bhuj The Satisfaction Of India Film Forged

This is the principle solid checklist of Bhuj Film 2021,

  • Ajay Devgn as Vijay Karnik
  • Sanjay Dutt as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’
  • Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya
  • Ammy Virk as a Fighter pilot
  • Pranitha Subhash

Bhuj The Satisfaction Of India Film Teaser and Trailer

Right here’s essentially the most awaited trailer from Bhuj The Satisfaction of India Film,

Bhuj The Satisfaction Of India Hindi Film Songs

Bhuj First Glance Posters

Take a look at the primary glance poster of Bhuj film that includes Sonakshi Sinha,

Bhuj The Pride Of India
Bhuj The Pride Of India
Sanjay Dutt
Bhuj The Pride Of India

