Watch Bhuj Film On-line on Disney+ Hotstar (2021)

Bhuj The Delight Of India is an upcoming Hindi film written and directed by means of Abhishek Dudhaiya. Collectively produced by means of Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya, and Kumar Mangat, this film options Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati, and Ammy Virk within the lead position. Bhuj Hindi film shall be an instantaneous ott unlock because of COVID 19 pandemic. Bhuj film on-line streaming rights of the movie have been bagged by means of Disney+ Hotstar.
[su_table]
|Director
|Abhishek Dudhaiya
|Manufacturer
|
|Screenplay
|Abhishek Dudhaiya
|Style
|Drama
|Tale
|Abhishek Dudhaiya
|Starring
|
|Tune
|Arko Pravo Mukherjee
|Cinematographer
|Aseem Bajaj
|Editor
|Dharmendra Sharma
|Manufacturing Corporate
|
|Unencumber date
|August 13 or August 15 2021 (No longer fastened But)
|Language
|Hindi
[/su_table]
Bhuj The Delight Of India Film Solid
This is the principle forged listing of Bhuj Film 2021,
- Ajay Devgn as Vijay Karnik
- Sanjay Dutt as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’
- Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya
- Parineeti Chopra as Heena Rehman
- Rana Daggubati as an Military officer
- Ammy Virk as a Fighter pilot
- Pranitha Subhash
Bhuj The Delight Of India Film Teaser and Trailer
Bhuj The Delight Of India Hindi Film Songs
Bhuj First Glance Posters
Take a look at the primary glance poster of Bhuj film that includes Sonakshi Sinha,
