Watch Bhuj Film On-line on Disney+ Hotstar (2021)

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Bhuj The Delight Of India is an upcoming Hindi film written and directed by means of Abhishek Dudhaiya. Collectively produced by means of Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Abhishek Dudhaiya, and Kumar Mangat, this film options Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati, and Ammy Virk within the lead position. Bhuj Hindi film shall be an instantaneous ott unlock because of COVID 19 pandemic. Bhuj film on-line streaming rights of the movie have been bagged by means of Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhuj The Pride Of India Hindi Movie

 

[su_table]

Director Abhishek Dudhaiya
Manufacturer
  • Bhushan Kumar
  • Divya Khosla Kumar
  • Krishan Kumar
  • Ginny Khanuja
  • Vajir Singh
  • Abhishek Dudhaiya
  • Kumar Mangat
Screenplay Abhishek Dudhaiya
Style Drama
Tale Abhishek Dudhaiya
Starring
  • Ajay Devgn
  • Sanjay Dutt
  • Sonakshi Sinha
  • Parineeti Chopra
  • Rana Daggubati
  • Ammy Virk
Tune Arko Pravo Mukherjee
Cinematographer Aseem Bajaj
Editor Dharmendra Sharma
Manufacturing Corporate
  • T-Sequence
  • Choose Media Holdings LLP
Unencumber date August 13 or August 15 2021 (No longer fastened But)
Language Hindi

[/su_table]

Bhuj The Delight Of India Film Solid

This is the principle forged listing of Bhuj Film 2021,

  • Ajay Devgn as Vijay Karnik
  • Sanjay Dutt as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’
  • Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya
  • Parineeti Chopra as Heena Rehman
  • Rana Daggubati as an Military officer
  • Ammy Virk as a Fighter pilot
  • Pranitha Subhash

Bhuj The Delight Of India Film Teaser and Trailer

Bhuj The Delight Of India Hindi Film Songs

Bhuj First Glance Posters

Take a look at the primary glance poster of Bhuj film that includes Sonakshi Sinha,

Sanjay Dutt
