Watch: Big Hit Entertainment And CJ ENM’s BELIFT Drops 1st Intriguing Teaser For “I-LAND”

“I-LAND,” the joint challenge between CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment, has lastly been unveiled.

This is ready to be the primary challenge of CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment’s three way partnership BELIF+, formally titled BELIFT LAB Incorporations. It was created to search out and practice international Okay-pop artists, and have become a scorching subject because it introduced collectively two entities which have nice affect within the music business.

“I-LAND” might be an statement actuality present that follows the method of a brand new era of Okay-pop artists being born, and can premiere in June. This system will mix CJ ENM’s content material manufacturing capabilities and Big Hit Entertainment’s artist producing know-how, exhibiting the method of members competing towards and dealing with one another.

The challenge is ready in its personal universe, and Mnet is claimed to have created a 3000 pyeong (roughly 106,750 sq. ft) advanced for the present.

Take a look at the teaser video and posters for “I-LAND” beneath!

