Watch: Big Hit Entertainment Announces 2020 Global Auditions

Big Hit Entertainment has kicked off the primary section of its 2020 world auditions!

On June 1, Big Hit Entertainment launched a number of movies formally asserting that it had begun accepting on-line functions for a brand new spherical of worldwide auditions. The company is at the moment searching for males born in 2003 or later who’re particularly involved in turning into idols.

Though the newly launched announcement video particularly names the US, Canada, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand, the Korean model of the video states that any males who meet the age requirement are eligible to use.

Big Hit Entertainment will likely be accepting on-line functions (the primary stage of the audition course of) till July 10 for candidates outdoors the US. For U.S. candidates, the deadline is July 31. After two rounds of evaluations, the ultimate bulletins will likely be made by October 9.

Take a look at the English-language model of Big Hit’s announcement video beneath! For extra data on the audition course of, you possibly can go to the company’s official web site right here.