Watch: Big Hit Entertainment Announces New Corporate Name HYBE, New Office Area, And More

Big Hit Entertainment has confirmed their company title change!

On March 19, the corporate held a New Model Presentation through the Big Hit Labels YouTube channel.

By way of the presentation, Big Hit Entertainment introduced their new title HYBE, which symbolizes “connection, enlargement, and relationships.”

Relatively than the title Big Hit disappearing, HYBE will likely be a “larger vessel for Big Hit to nestle in.” Made up of HYBE HQ and HYBE America, the corporate will include HYBE Labels, HYBE Options, and HYBE Platforms.

Big Hit Music, BELIFT LAB, Supply Music, Pledis Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, and HYBE Labels Japan will likely be housed below HYBE Labels.

HYBE Options will embrace enterprise items specialised in video content material, IP, schooling, video games, and extra, whereas HYBE Platforms will embrace Weverse Firm.

Together with the title change, a preview of the corporate’s new constructing in Yongsan was revealed. CBO (Chief Model Officer) Min Hee Jin revealed, “The HYBE area is one that’s versatile and displays the traits of an leisure trade by realizing the values of horizontal communication, flexibility, and connectivity.”

With a “Hyper Nomad” idea, it would accommodate the staff’ completely different wants but additionally permit them to simply come collectively and disperse on a project-by-project foundation. Relatively than extreme ornament, the constructing is concentrated on performance.

To conclude the presentation, Bang Si Hyuk said, “We’re embarking on a brand new journey in HYBE with a brand new mission, area, and group construction. However as at all times, our fundamentals is not going to change. We’ll proceed to consider within the energy of music innovate, the trade, unfold optimistic affect, and convey modifications to life.”

Discover out extra concerning the firm, new model id, new constructing, and extra by the total presentation: