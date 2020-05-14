Watch: BIGBANG’s Taeyang Opens Up About Why He Wanted To Marry Min Hyo Rin + More In Trailer For Solo Documentary

BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s has shared an thrilling sneak peek of his upcoming documentary collection!

On Might 14, Taeyang’s first solo documentary “White Evening,” which can observe the singer over 215 days within the time main as much as his navy enlistment, launched a trailer forward of its premiere. The upcoming documentary will give viewers a behind-the-scenes have a look at the manufacturing and launch of Taeyang’s 2017 solo album “White Evening,” his ensuing solo world tour, and his marriage to actress Min Hyo Rin.

The newly launched trailer begins with Taeyang declaring his need to maintain working and rising as an artist, adopted by these across the singer describing his ardour for music and spectacular work ethic. The clip additionally provides viewers a glimpse of different sides of the star, like his love of meals and his outspoken persona—in addition to a daunting incident wherein he was injured throughout his world tour.

Taeyang additionally talks about why he determined to marry his spouse Min Hyo Rin, remarking, “Even now, she’s the one one that continues to alter me as an individual. And I feel these adjustments all the time make me into a greater, extra fully-formed particular person. So I assumed, ‘Ah, I have to spend the remainder of my life along with this particular person.’”

He ends the trailer by remarking, “Fairly than saying that I would like individuals to acknowledge and see my true self, I simply suppose it’d be good to naturally allow them to see who I’m as an individual. In a means, that’s a aim I need to obtain.”

“White Evening” will premiere on Might 18 at 7 p.m. KST. In the meantime, watch the complete trailer for the documentary with English subtitles under!