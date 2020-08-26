Watch Billie Eilish Perform an NPR ‘Tiny Desk Live performance’ From Home

Billie Eilish and her brother/musical collaborator Finneas had been presupposed to be six months into their “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?” world tour — however simply two dates into the tour, it was postponed as a consequence of coronavirus.

The pair have been maintaining busy over the previous few months, enjoying livestream advantages, Billie did an Apple Music radio present together with her dad, and naturally they carried out through the Democratic Nationwide Conference final week, with Billie delivering a robust anti-Trump speech.

The newest transfer of their digital tour from residence was enjoying two songs for NPR’s long-running Tiny Desk Live performance collection — from their residence, however in entrance of an enormous cardboard {photograph} of the NPR places of work the place the concert events passed off in non-quarantined occasions.

“I’m honored to be right here, we now have each been watching [‘Tiny Desk’] for years,” Eilish mentioned, in a tone that conveyed her deep frustration that lockdown has imposed upon all of us. “Quarantine’s been bizarre — I do know you all really feel the identical, it’s been bizarre, we don’t understand how lengthy it’s gonna go. There’s barely something that looks like there’s any hope in. However I believe the long run is one thing to be tremendous hopeful in, and the unknown, and what’s to return. We’ll be okay in the future — perhaps not proper now, however that’s what’s making me maintain on.”

The pair carry out their two newest singles, “My Future” and “The whole lot I Wished,” the one new materials they’ve launched since their “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?” album, which noticed them sweeping the principle classes on the Grammys. On the finish of the efficiency, the digicam pulls out to disclose the Hollywood-like setting, with the backdrop held up by 2x4s.