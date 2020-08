BLACKPINK has dropped their much-anticipated collaboration with Selena Gomez!

On August 28 at 1 p.m. KST, they dropped the one “Ice Cream” together with the music video.

Produced by TEDDY, 24, Tommy Brown, and Mr. Franks, “Ice Cream” is a pop tune with a easy rhythm and vivid sound. The lyrics categorical showing chilly on the surface however truly being candy, which is like ice cream.

Try the music video under!