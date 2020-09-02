Watch: BLACKPINK And Selena Gomez Team Up Virtually For “Ice Cream” Dance Performance Video

On September 2, BLACKPINK shared an “Ice Cream” dance efficiency video that includes ZEPETO variations of the members and Selena Gomez!

ZEPETO is an utility from Naver that enables customers to create 3D avatars and work together with others. Although the singers usually are not capable of bodily come collectively because of the coronavirus pandemic, using digital characters supplies a chance for followers to see all of them on one stage.

Watch the efficiency video under!