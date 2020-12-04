Watch: BLACKPINK Announces Plans To Hold 1st-Ever Online Concert In December

General News

December 4, 2020
Mark your calendars—BLACKPINK shall be taking the digital stage later this month!

On December 3, YG Leisure formally introduced that BLACKPINK can be holding their very first on-line live performance, entitled “YG Palm Stage – 2020 BLACKPINK: The Present.” YG Leisure shall be partnering with YouTube Music for the live performance, which shall be streamed dwell on December 27 at 2 p.m. KST (midnight ET).

In addition to being BLACKPINK’s first-ever on-line live performance, the upcoming occasion may even mark the launch of YG Leisure’s new live performance model “Palm Stage” (named after the thought of a live performance becoming within the palm of a viewer’s hand).

Forward of their upcoming live performance, BLACKPINK will greet their followers and supply extra particulars in regards to the livestreamed occasion by means of a “BLACKPINK – ‘The Present’ Announcement Dwell” broadcast on YouTube on December 4 at 2 p.m. KST.

Try the trailer and poster for BLACKPINK’s on-line live performance beneath! (You can even discover extra data on ticketing right here.)

Are you excited for BLACKPINK’s first on-line live performance?

