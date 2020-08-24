Watch: BLACKPINK Chats With Selena Gomez Via Video Call About Their Upcoming Collab

Forward of the discharge of their new collaboration with Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK has shared an cute clip of a video name with the American singer!

On August 24, BLACKPINK launched a short clip of themselves chatting with Selena Gomez by way of video name. Referring to the distinction of their time zones, Selena Gomez begins the decision by telling the idols, “Thanks for staying up so early.”

Each BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez then categorical their pleasure about working collectively on the upcoming single “Ice Cream,” with Rosé saying, “We’re actually glad that you just’re on [the single], as a result of, , we’ve been a giant fan of yours for a very long time.” Returning the love, Selena replies, “I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys, and so this can be a massive, massive dream for me, and I can’t wait.”

BLACKPINK’s new single “Ice Cream” will drop on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, try the clip of their video name with Selena Gomez beneath!