Watch: BLACKPINK Cheers Each Other On + Has A Blast Filming “How You Like That” MV

BLACKPINK has shared a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of their newest music video!

On June 27 KST, after dropping their pre-release single “How You Like That” the night prior, BLACKPINK launched the making-of movie for his or her record-breaking new music video.

The clip provides followers a behind-the-scenes have a look at how the video was filmed, together with a cool glimpse of how Rosé filmed the scene through which she was spun vertically. It additionally factors out small particulars that followers might have missed, akin to Jennie’s rings that spell out her title.

Moreover, the video options heartwarming footage of the BLACKPINK members having enjoyable collectively and cheering one another on all through the shoot: at one level, Lisa and Rosé even go to Jisoo whereas she’s filming a solo scene to adorably provide ethical help from the sidelines.

Take a look at BLACKPINK’s full making-of movie with English subtitles under!