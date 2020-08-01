Watch: BLACKPINK Delves Into The Details Of Their Trainee Days

BLACKPINK reminisced their previous days as trainees on the fifth episode of their YouTube present “24/365 with BLACKPINK.”

Over cocktails and snacks, the group talked about their trainee days. Rosé shared they didn’t order numerous supply meals like rooster after they had been trainees, and Jennie stated the meals she remembers consuming probably the most is scrambled eggs and strawberry jam. Rosé added in addition they had dumplings and oriental dressing and requested, “What sort of mixture was that?” Lisa questioned why they loved consuming them a lot, and Jennie defined, “Again then, we didn’t have cash to get supply meals day-after-day. So once we went grocery purchasing as soon as a month, we’d all the time purchase strawberry jam and eggs.”

The women additionally talked concerning the horrors of dwelling with cockroaches and centipedes. Jennie identified that Lisa was the bravest when it got here to coping with bugs, and Jisoo stated, “We might be behind her and cheering her on, after which [holding up the bug she caught], she would ask, ‘What do I do subsequent?’”

Then they mentioned the hardships of dorm life. Jisoo admitted she form of regretted transferring into the dorm again then as a result of life had been actually robust. Rosé shared she didn’t even know she could be separated from her mother and father so rapidly. She bear in mind being in shock when her mother and father stated goodbye to her and cried within the dorm alone afterwards. The different members confessed they cried as nicely, and Jennie stated, “We bonded probably the most throughout these robust occasions.”

Rosé admitted, “I by no means danced earlier than I turned a trainee. Jennie taught me the fundamental strikes first, however I used to be like, ‘What on earth am I doing proper now?’” Jennie added, “She stored saying it was her first time doing one thing like this.” Rosé stated, “I had a psychological breakdown as a result of we had to try this for months. However I began to wish to dance nicely after seeing Lisa. She was actually good at dancing, and I believed I wished to be like her.”

A workers member requested in the event that they sang different artists’ songs after they had been trainees. Jennie replied, “Of course. We sang greater than 100 songs,” and Jisoo added, “We didn’t have our personal songs again then.” Then Rosé performed the guitar as they sang covers of Jessie J’s “Worth Tag,” 2NE1’s “Lonely,” and Park Bom’s “You and I.”

Watch the complete video with English subtitles under:

