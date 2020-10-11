Watch: BLACKPINK Doesn’t Hold Back In Preview For “Working Man” Guest Appearance

BLACKPINK shall be on “Working Man” subsequent week!

In the brand new preview, the “Working Man” solid will get hyped when BLACKPINK comes out to carry out their new music, “Lovesick Women.” The male solid members are notably excited to have “actual” company after having to deal with Jun So Min and Track Ji Hyo like company within the earlier episode, and are filled with complaints when Jun So Min joins BLACKPINK within the dance.

BLACKPINK instantly throw themselves into the fray as they throw the cube and play deal with sports activities on a soapy taking part in discipline. The spotlight of the preview is a “fact sport,” wherein the solid and company put on animal ear headbands that “sense” if they’re telling the reality. Yang Se Chan comes out swinging by asking Rosé if she has a boyfriend, however the BLACKPINK members give nearly as good as they get, with Jisoo asking cutely, “Am I prettier?” and Jennie asking Lee Kwang Soo, “You’ve rewatched the video with my poem proper?” (referring to a earlier episode of the present).

BLACKPINK’s episode of “Working Man” will air on October 18.

Watch “Working Man”:

Watch Now