General News

Watch: BLACKPINK Drops Mysterious Teaser Titled “The Invitation”

December 2, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK has shared a puzzling video for one thing developing quickly!

On December 1, BLACKPINK revealed a mysterious teaser video titled “BLACKPINK – The Invitation.” In it, two gloved fingers deal with a locking briefcase that’s addressed to BLACKPINK. The passcode for the briefcase is “1,” “2”, “4,” and the item contained in the briefcase seems just like a YouTube play button. The QR code on the finish of the teaser additionally results in BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel. In keeping with the teaser, the “merchandise” is to be delivered by December 3 at 11 a.m. KST.

Watch the teaser under and make your guesses about what it could possibly be for!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.