Watch: BLACKPINK Drops Mysterious Teaser Titled “The Invitation”

BLACKPINK has shared a puzzling video for one thing developing quickly!

On December 1, BLACKPINK revealed a mysterious teaser video titled “BLACKPINK – The Invitation.” In it, two gloved fingers deal with a locking briefcase that’s addressed to BLACKPINK. The passcode for the briefcase is “1,” “2”, “4,” and the item contained in the briefcase seems just like a YouTube play button. The QR code on the finish of the teaser additionally results in BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel. In keeping with the teaser, the “merchandise” is to be delivered by December 3 at 11 a.m. KST.

Watch the teaser under and make your guesses about what it could possibly be for!