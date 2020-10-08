Watch: BLACKPINK Gives Close Look At “Lovesick Women” Choreography In Dance Practice Video

BLACKPINK has launched their dance observe video for “Lovesick Women“!

On October 9, BLACKPINK gave followers an in depth take a look at the choreography for his or her chart-topping hit “Lovesick Women.” Try the observe video beneath!

After its launch on October 2, “Lovesick Women” and “THE ALBUM” have achieved quite a few feats, together with sweeping iTunes charts, catapulting to 100 million MV views, and scoring the very best first week album gross sales for a Ok-pop lady group in simply sooner or later.

BLACKPINK will promote “THE ALBUM” with performances of “Lovesick Women” and their b-side “Fairly Savage” on “Music Core” on October 10 and “Inkigayo” on October 11.

