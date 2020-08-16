Watch: BLACKPINK Goes Head-To-Head In Competitive Go-Karting Race

BLACKPINK lately confronted off in a enjoyable go-kart race!

On August 15, BLACKPINK launched the seventh episode of their YouTube actuality sequence “24/365 with BLACKPINK.”

Earlier than kicking off the first-ever “BLACKPINK Velocity Racing Championship,” the ladies fastidiously acquired go-kart security classes. Whereas Jisoo and Lisa confirmed a little bit of nerves, Rosé and Jennie expressed pleasure and confidence.

BLACKPINK was additionally joined by racing commentators Jung Joon and Kim Dae Kyum for the occasion. They predicted that the race winner can be both Jisoo or Rosé, explaining, “Since Jisoo enjoys gaming, I believe Jisoo may do properly if she races as comfortably as she video games. They are saying Rosé is a fanatic for excessive [activities]. She enjoys being energetic, so I predict Rosé can even be excellent right this moment.”

To get used to the race course, BLACKPINK set off on their driving take a look at. Regardless of Lisa’s head begin, each Rosé and Jennie instantly caught as much as her, whereas Jisoo fastidiously drove behind all of them at a gradual tempo.

In Rosé and Jennie’s heated race for first place, Rosé by accident drove off-course whereas turning the nook, permitting Jennie to complete first of their observe race.

After the observe race, BLACKPINK met up with the commentators. They requested Jennie what had been on her thoughts whereas she was driving forward of Lisa, to which she answered, “Why is she going so sluggish?” Lisa adorably interjected, “As a result of I used to be scared!”

She continued, “[Jennie passing me] made me really feel dangerous. I felt dangerous, however she additionally seemed so cool.”

When requested about her cautious driving, Jisoo calmly defined, “I didn’t need to neglect to greet the cameras,” earlier than hilariously requesting that everybody sit up for a special aspect of her for his or her precise race.

Later, the ladies started their official lap-time sport, with Lisa as the primary competitor. The commentators shared {that a} good lap time on this specific course can be round 1 minute and 20 to 30 seconds, and Jennie commented that she thought Lisa would end in 2 minutes. Jisoo chimed in, “However as a result of she was unexpectedly beat earlier, and she or he is fairly aggressive, I believe she’ll are available in 30 seconds quicker than she did earlier than [during the practice round].”

With a protected and profitable race, Lisa got here in at 2 minutes and 9 seconds, however the group excitedly welcomed her whereas pretending she had a report time of 1:30.

Subsequent up was Rosé, whose velocity made Jisoo jokingly remark, “Reckless driver!” Though she had a report time of 1:48, the opposite members playfully pretended she had missed out on first place by one second with a time of two:10.

Jennie shocked everybody along with her spectacular driving and landed in first with a time of 1:36.

Final up was Jisoo, who placed on far more velocity this time than her cautious observe race. To everybody’s shock, Jisoo ended up in second place with a powerful time of 1 minute and 42 seconds.

Keep tuned for subsequent week’s episode, by which BLACKPINK will all race collectively in a person velocity contest!

Watch the total episode of “24/365 with BLACKPINK” with English subtitles beneath:

