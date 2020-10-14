Watch: BLACKPINK Grabs 2nd Win For “Lovesick Ladies” On “Present Champion”; Performances By The Boyz, EVERGLOW, Golden Little one, And More

BLACKPINK grabbed one other trophy for “Lovesick Ladies”!

On the October 14 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place had been BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies,” Stray Youngsters’ “Again Door,” Golden Little one’s “Pump It Up,” The Boyz’s “The Stealer,” and Ailee’s “When We Had been in Love.” BLACKPINK took the win!

10월 14일 쇼챔피언 ‘챔피언송’은? ‘BLACKPINK’의 입니다! 파워풀한 매력으로 글로벌 팬심 사로잡은 ‘BLACKPINK’의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다❤ pic.twitter.com/04Wv0UF91x — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) October 14, 2020

Performances on this week’s episode had been by The Boyz, Golden Little one, WJSN CHOCOME, Weki Meki, fromis_9, EVERGLOW, WEi, A.C.E, BDC, GHOST9, cignature, Seven O’clock, HINT, NTX, XUM, and Youha.

Watch them beneath!

Weki Meki – “COOL”

A.C.E – “Child Tonight”

XUM – “DDALALA”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

cignature – “ARISONG”

HINT – “EH-OH”

BDC – “Shoot the Moon”

WEi – “Fuze”

WEi – “Twilight”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

Golden Little one – “Pump It Up”

GHOST9 – “Reborn”

GHOST9 – “Consider Daybreak”

NTX – “Survive”

Seven O’clock – “Hey There”

Youha – “Island”

The Boyz – “The Stealer”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!