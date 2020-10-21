Watch: BLACKPINK Lights Up “Good Morning America” With “Lovesick Ladies” Performance

BLACKPINK returned to “Good Morning America” with their newest hit!

On October 21, the group made their second look on the favored ABC morning discuss present to advertise their title monitor “Lovesick Ladies” off “THE ALBUM.”

In addition they took half in an interview, once they had been requested in the event that they’re shocked by all their accomplishments. “Positively!” they agreed, and Jennie stated, “It means every thing to us how our followers present us their love and help by every thing they’ll probably do.” Rosé added, “We’re very grateful!”

When requested why they determined to call their first full album “THE ALBUM,” Rosé defined, “We got here up with many various different names and on the finish of the day, we thought that our followers have been ready for BLACKPINK’s album for such a very long time that there was nothing higher than to only title our album ‘BLACKPINK – ‘THE ALBUM.’”

Lastly, the group talked about the place they’re most trying ahead to performing when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Lisa replied, “All around the globe, as a result of we miss our BLINKs so, a lot!”

Take a look at their efficiency and interview under!

BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” got here out on October 2 and made its debut on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 2. It’s presently in No. 6 in its second week on the chart. Watch their music video for “Lovesick Ladies” right here!