Watch: BLACKPINK Makes Epic Comeback With Powerful “Lovesick Women” MV

BLACKPINK is again with their first full-length album and an anthemic new title observe!

On October 2 at 1 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK digitally launched their long-awaited first studio album “THE ALBUM” and its accompanying title observe “Lovesick Women.”

Jisoo and Jennie each contributed lyrics for the title observe, which Jisoo describes as a “hopeful music” concerning the ache of affection with an inspirational message about getting again in your toes and rising above heartbreak. Jennie additionally participated within the music’s manufacturing.

Together with the digital model of their album, BLACKPINK has additionally dropped an intense new music video for “Lovesick Women” that reveals off the 4 members’ performing expertise. The music video showcases a extra emotional facet of the group than what they displayed of their pre-release singles “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream.”

The bodily model of BLACKPINK’s new album “THE ALBUM,” which is able to embody all three of their latest comeback tracks, will likely be launched on October 6.

Take a look at BLACKPINK’s epic new music video for “Lovesick Women” under!