Watch: BLACKPINK Makes Long-Awaited Return With “How You Like That” MV

BLACKPINK is in your space as soon as once more!

On June 26, BLACKPINK returned with their pre-release observe “How You Like That.” The track is a part of their “three-step comeback,” which can embrace a second new track launch between July and August, and the group’s first studio album in September.

“How You Like That” is a hip hop observe that highlights BLACKPINK’s distinctive character and charisma. The track is alleged to comprise the message to not be deterred by any scenario, regardless of how darkish issues could really feel, and to fly greater.

Take a look at the beautiful music video beneath!

BLACKPINK is ready to carry out “How You Like That” for the primary time on NBC’s “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” on June 26 (native time).