Watch: BLACKPINK Performs “Fairly Savage” On “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Ahead Of Online Concert

BLACKPINK has returned to “The Late Late Show with James Corden”!

On January 28, the lady group made an look on this system forward of their upcoming on-line live performance “THE SHOW.”

In a brief interview with James Corden, BLACKPINK revealed their routine earlier than happening stage and likewise talked about what followers can count on on the live performance.

Additionally they previewed the model of “Fairly Savage” that shall be carried out on the live performance.

Take a look at the efficiency under:

BLACKPINK’s first on-line live performance “THE SHOW” shall be held on January 31 at 2 p.m. KST.