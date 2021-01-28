General News

Watch: BLACKPINK Performs “Fairly Savage” On “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Ahead Of Online Concert

January 28, 2021
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK has returned to “The Late Late Show with James Corden”!

On January 28, the lady group made an look on this system forward of their upcoming on-line live performance “THE SHOW.”

In a brief interview with James Corden, BLACKPINK revealed their routine earlier than happening stage and likewise talked about what followers can count on on the live performance.

Additionally they previewed the model of “Fairly Savage” that shall be carried out on the live performance.

Take a look at the efficiency under:

BLACKPINK’s first on-line live performance “THE SHOW” shall be held on January 31 at 2 p.m. KST.

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.